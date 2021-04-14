How to turn into a prop in Fortnite

The new Fortnite challenges are here, and season 6 is offering yet another assortment of quests that'll net you some free XP and other goodies. If you've already completed the "talk to the Joneses" quest, you're probably well on your way to completing the rest. One of week 6's later challenges is to "stay within 20m of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise."

That's one heck of an ask, Epic. Especially if you don't know how to turn into a prop. Thankfully, we've done the research for you. Read on to find out how to complete this quest.

How to turn into a prop

Turning into a prop has been a feature in Fortnite since the early days, at least in creative mode. It's a great way of sneaking around unnoticed, so long as you're careful.

For season 6, your primary method of turning into a prop is to find an NPC that can actually sell you the ability. It'll cost you 75 gold bars to turn into a prop, and be careful, because you'll lose the ability if you use an attack button.

Here's where you can find two NPCs that will sell you the prop ability.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you meet the NPC, speak with them and the option to turn into a prop should be on the right. You'll immediately turn into some random prop (I got a shrub, a trash can, and a crate), so now all you have to do is find another player and stay near them for three seconds.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll definitely want to be stealthy during this part, as an enemy player may see you and shoot you full of holes before you can get close enough. That said, even if a player does spot you, thankfully it's not game over since you only need to stay within 20 meters for a measly three seconds.

