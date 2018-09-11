Turn a grim nightmare into an awkward vacation with Shadow of the Tomb Raider's photo mode

Shadow of the Tomb Raider has an excellent photo mode, with all the usual options: depth of field, field of view, and so on. But it has one unique feature. No matter what's happening, whether Lara is swinging over a bottomless ravine or machine-gunning some Trinity mercenaries to death, you can change her facial expression. There are a few to choose from, but 'happy' is my favourite because it makes it look like she's on a really intense gap year. And it got me wondering what her Instagram account might look like...