Turbo Golf Racing could be the Rocket League racing game I've always wanted

There's a Rocket League modding scene that comes up with race courses and acrobatic challenges for the car soccer game, but I've yet to see an excellent standalone game that mashes up Rocket League with arcade racing. Turbo Golf Racing from developer Hugecalf Studios might be that game.

Turbo Golf Racing supports eight-player online races. It's also a golf game, sort of: Each player is hitting their own ball toward a hole at the end of the course, and the first to sink it wins. As in Rocket League, the cars have rocket boosters and can fly for short durations.

There are also weapons and power ups in Turbo Golf Racing, which Rocket League doesn't have outside of its Rumble mode. I'm not sure how I feel about that. In Rocket League's standard modes, the complexity comes almost entirely from teamwork and fine maneuvering, with few distractions. I like that Psyonix didn't overstuff Rocket League with toys: It's just rocket cars trying to hit a ball into a goal. Then again, Rocket League's Rumble mode has always been fun when I've played it, so maybe the power ups work in Turbo Golf Racing.

The cars in Turbo Golf also appear to fly more like gliders than Rocket League's hunks of rotating metal, so I don't think it will feel like a perfect analogue. I wonder if my 1,300 hours of Rocket League will make it hard to adapt to different rocket car physics.

There's a demo for Turbo Golf Racing available now, so I'll try it out soon. You can find that on the Steam page (opens in new tab) if you want to give it a spin. The early access release date was also announced during the Future Games Show (opens in new tab) today: Turbo Golf Racing will be out on August 4.