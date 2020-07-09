Tropico 6 is free to try this weekend

Dictatorship-driven city sim Tropico 6 is free to play this weekend, to celebrate the launch of its new Lobbyistico DLC.

The full base game will be free to play on Steam from today until Sunday, July 12. As is customary for free weekend events, we can probably expect there to be some sort of discount on it and the other two already-released DLCs, Spitter and The Llama of Wall Street. Right now, it's 40 percent off in the Steam Summer Sale, but this is the final day.

Along with the impending free weekend, the Lobbyistico DLC, which introduces faction leaders and a new corruption system into the delicate political ecosystem of Tropico island, has also launched. Lobbyists can unlock new perks for the island, but also introduce corruption that, if left unchecked, will have a negative impact on your people.

For a series all about running a dictatorship, it's curious we got to Tropico 6 before corruption became a formal game mechanic, but hopefully it adds another layer of important decision-making to running your autocracy.

Lobbyistico is available now, while Tropico 6 will be free to play later today.