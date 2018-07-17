Trogdor!! is getting the burninating board game he deserves

I'm not sure what we’ve done to deserve this, but there’s going to be a Trogdor the Burninator board game called Trogdor!!, based on the neolithic internet flash animation from Homestar Runner . Perhaps we have pleased the gods, perhaps this is the yin and yang of the universe balancing out the existence of Warhammer 40,000 Monopoly .

Either way, the game is now on Kickstarter from the creators of the original animations, who have teamed up with veteran designer James Ernest and his company Cheapass Games.

Trogdor!! is a cooperative game where 2-6 players take on the roles of the “keepers of Trogdor” in guiding the muscle-armed dragon to torch peasants’ fields, devour them, and burninate their thatched-roof cottages. All the while, players must avoid knights and archers and keep peasants from repairing their kingdom. To win, It’s a cooperative puzzle along the lines of something like Forbidden Island. It’s pretty straightforward stuff, but has a few interesting mechanical twists in its keeper character cards. The game plays in 30-45 minutes and is recommended for ages 14+.