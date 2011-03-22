Trine 2 trailer has giant spiders and venus man traps

The latest trailer for Trine 2 showcases more of the game's stunning fairytale environments, and some of the giant creatures who live in them. There are giant spiders, giant snails, giant plants and giant see-saw puzzles. Maybe the world isn't giant, maybe you're just really, really small. Anyhow, Trine 2 is an interesting prospect. The three-player co-op of the first game was brilliant in an experimental, 'accidentally killing your friends by trying to help them' sort of way. You can try it for yourself in the Steam demo . Hopefully the sequel can be just as fun when it's released later this year as a digital download. More on the Trine 2 site.