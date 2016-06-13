Trials of the Blood Dragon is out now

Ubisoft has officially announced Trials of the Blood Dragon, a Trials game with a Blood Dragon retro-futuristic theme. Not only did they announce its existence at today's E3 press conference, but the company also confirmed that it's available right now.

It's not your average Trials game, obviously. In addition to the usual dirt bikes you'll also be riding mine carts and flying spaceships. Oh, and there are 2D run-and-gun scenarios as well, where you'll shoot at oncoming "cyborgs, communist aliens and giant ancient dragon balls". These enemies all have a stake in "Vietnam War 4", apparently.

Trials of the Blood Dragon is out today for $14.99 on Steam. Check out the trailer below: