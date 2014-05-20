Transistor soundtrack free on Spotify

Supergiant's first game, Bastion , drew much love for its space-cowboy score that fit perfectly with its fantasy world. The studio's sophomore work, Transistor , stages a gorgeous cyber reality accompanied by equally fitting electro-ambience from returning composer Darren Korb. And because Supergiant felt like being nice, the entirety of the game's music is up on Spotify for free listening.

Korb's expertise at combining heavy sampling with digital beats and guitars soaked in reverb effects weaves an auditory tale as strongly as the relationship between Red and the mysterious, talking Transistor greatsword. It's easy to feel as if you're lounging in a smokey cantina off some alleyway in Cloudbank, a no-name band plucking away at its synthesizers and guitars in a shadowy corner as you swirl your drink and contemplate the dying city around you.

Treat your eardrums to some sampled tracks below, or load up Spotify for the full album. Feeling generous? Send Supergiant some money by buying the digital or CD versions of the soundtrack for $10/£6 and $15/£9 respectively. Once you're in that cyberpunk funk, check out our review from Wes .