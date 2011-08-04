Transformers Universe trailer is a car, then a robot, then lots of robots

A new teaser trailer for Jagex' upcoming Transformers MMO has snuck in. I thought it was a sandwich, but then it transformed , and became the moody, atmospheric trailer you see above. It leads me to believe that a game based around the paranoia that everyday objects might be robots in disguise would be a fine thing. For all we know about the new Jagex MMO, it could be that game. You can see the first, equally enigmatic teaser trailer here .