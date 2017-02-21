Total War: Warhammer trailer heralds the coming arrival of Bretonnia's knights

Total War: Warhammer players are now just one week away from laying their hands on the free Bretonnia DLC that was announced last year. To mark the looming arrival of the Arthurian army of gleaming knights, majestic pegasus, towering trebuchets, and unwashed peasants, developer Creative Assembly has whipped up an "in-engine cinematic trailer" that sets the tone for what the new faction will bring to the fight.

The Bretonnia DLC will make the faction fully playable in the Grand Campaign, with an expanded roster for custom and multiplayer battles. It will add three new Legendary Lords, new mechanics for Chivalry, Peasant Economy, and Knightly Vows, a "comprehensive new Bretonnian army roster," and even the Green Knight, who can be summoned forth in times of great need.

"A Bretonnia campaign offers a uniquely different experience to the other playable races of Total War: Warhammer. Much of your success is built around how chivalrous your actions are—it’s a factor which can have a major effect on your kingdom, both internally and externally," the Steam listing states.

"Maintaining a high level of chivalry is also important for your overall campaign success. As your campaign progresses and your chivalry reaches a certain threshold, you’ll be presented with a dilemma that leads to The Errantry War—a climactic endgame battle built around Bretonnian lore."

The Bretonnia faction DLC will be live on February 28, and free for everyone.

