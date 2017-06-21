Total War: Warhammer 2 showcases new continents and races in first campaign footage

So far, Sega and Creative Assembly's incoming Total War: Warhammer 2 has fed us snippets of its world and what lives within. We've saw the Lizardmen in this 'in-engine' trailer, we've learned about its 'elite' High Elves and their interests, and we now know mods from the first game are, in theory, transferable to the sequel.

Now, CA has unveiled a new 'Campaign First Look' trailer that covers new continents Ulthuan and Lustria via the game's campaign map. Here, you'll find both the Lizardmen and the High Elves in situ while learning a wee bit about their intentions at war, and the game's mechanics too.

"The journey begins in the High Elves’ homeland of Ulthuan, where The Great Vortex crackles with magical energy on the Isle of the Dead; its dangerously unstable presence a magnificent but ominous sight that dominates the immediate landscape," says publisher Sega. "The High Elves who reside there are led by Prince Tyrion and, as the video swoops down towards the White Tower of Hoeth and past the Fortress Gates of Ulthuan, you begin to get an understanding of the proud, highly developed people who live there."

We're then taken over the oceans to Lustria, where a number of Old World races reside, before being swept away to Turtle Isle where you'll spot the High Elf Arch-Mage Teclis pursuing the Lizardmen's homeland.

Sega continues: "Finally, we are introduced to two Lizardmen Legendary Lords: the Slann Mage-Priest Mazdamundi, who has adopted the Astromancy stance to gain greater insight into his lush surroundings, and the famed Saurus Old-Blood Kroq-Gar, as he prepares to lead a Lizardmen force into battle against the High Elves at The Fallen Gates."

Total War: Warhammer 2 is due September 28th.