Total War: Warhammer 2 Rise of the Tomb Kings DLC release date set

Since its reveal in March, barely a week has passed without Total War: Warhammer 2 giving us something to report on. This is of course testament to its scope and scale, which is one of the reasons we named it our Best Strategy Game of 2017. As of next month, the Tomb Kings will storm the turn-based strategy game's war-torn battlegrounds with new units, Legendary Lords, quest chains, skills and more.

When Creative Assembly revealed the full map for Total Warhammer 2's Mortal Empires campaign, Steven highlighted some gaping holes in its layout—one area of which the Tomb Kings will now fill. Rise of the Tomb Kings is a campaign pack that's due on January 23, 2018 for the game's Eye of the Vortex campaign and Mortal Empires.

In typical cinematic form, the new faction has a neat-looking trailer:

One takeaway from that is: don't disturb the Tomb Kings' slumber. Several more include the fact the Tomb Kings bring with them new Legendary Lords, a "raft of race-specific gameplay mechanics", new victory objectives, and new units comprised of skeleton minions, Tomb Scorpions, Necrosphinx (Necrosphinges?), and, as you can see at the trailer above's end, the towering Hierotitan.

Publisher Sega notes that off the back of player feedback, Rise of the Tomb Kings does not contain a supplementary story campaign, instead focusing on new quest chains and lore-friendly skills, traits, and gear.

"Across the arid wastes of once-proud Nehekhara, legions of skeletal warriors and vast, terrifying constructs rise from the sands to serve their ageless masters," says Sega in a statement. "The Tomb Kings have awoken—to rebuild their glorious empire anew… Players may embark on Tomb Kings campaigns as Settra the Imperishable, Khalida, Khatep and Nagash’s former lieutenant, the malignant Arkhan the Black."