Total War: Warhammer 2 gets free Skaven Tretch Craventail legendary lord today

As fond as I am of Total War, I'm still finding my feet with its Warhammer offshoot. I love the games, but I'm far from clued up on the ways of Games Workshop which means every time a new lord or race or faction pops up I'm always a bit: who now?

Who this time is the Skaven's Tretch Craventail—a new legendary lord who's heading to Totes Warhammer 2 today, riding on the coattails of its Rise of the Tomb Kings campaign expansion. Better still, the so-called Chieftain of Clan Rictus is free-of-charge.

Courtesy of its newly launched Steam page, here's some gifs of the leader who's instinct for self-preservation grants his armies attacks bonuses when ambushing, apparently.

"Tretch’s direct control can vanguard deploy in all battles," adds the Steam blurb, "and his empire revels in discord, gaining public order bonuses whenever diplomatic treaties are broken."

I've seen Creative Assembly describe the Skaven in the past as a race of Bond villains, and I think that's what I love about them. They're the bad guys, right, but there's something quirky and charming about them that always makes me root for them. In my mind, Craventail's duplicitous nature echoes the best Bond villain of all time—License to Kill's Franz Sanchez. Fight me.