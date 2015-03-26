Total War: Attila's Blood & Burning DLC brings violence and vomit

In what's become a Total War tradition, Attila's Blood & Burning DLC has been released. Like Rome 2's Blood & Gore add-on, or Shogun 2's Blood Pack, this new DLC adds extra gore to the game's battles.

"This pack adds blood-spurt effects, decapitations, limb-lops, disembowelment and more to the game," explains the DLC's description.

And that's not all. This time, a few extra additions really highlight the gruesome pestilence and despair of the time. There's now new animations for when a soldier burns to dead, and diseased soldiers can be seen vomiting over the battlefield. This is a thing that you can pay £2/$3 for.

Yes, there is a trailer.

Blood & Burning is out now.