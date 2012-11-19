Tomorrow Corporation's Little Inferno is hot off the assembly line

Tomorrow Corporation's follow-up to their tremendous World of Goo has been quietly smouldering away for a few years now, but we can finally 'kindle its bonfire' right now , as the game's available to purchase from the official site for $15. If you prefer things a little more 'Steamy' , the game will set Valve's online store 'ablaze' and other fire puns at around 6pm. This PC release coincides with Little Inferno's launch on Wii U, but if you've pre-ordered the game you'll have had access to the beta version for a little while now, putting you one-up on those guys and their shiny new console.

So... how is it? Not having had the pleasure, we're still a bit perplexed as to what the game involves, although we do know that it revolves around a fireplace. A fireplace that you feed objects to, Little Shop of Horrors-style . The gameplay trailer, below, doesn't so much clear matters up as throw a hedgehog onto the bonfire, something that's not definitely recommended unless you've run out of sausages.