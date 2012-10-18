Tomb Raider lead writer sees "no reason" to avoid sensitive storytelling themes in games

While fun is their primary goal, games often portray themes courting controversy as a means of conveying more meaningful and mature experiences. Crystal Dynamics' reboot of Tomb Raider pairs the franchise's staple action-heavy content with a younger, frightened, and more vulnerable Lara Croft -- human-like traits of weakness which came into focus after a particular scene within gameplay footage shown at this year's E3 included an apparent rape attempt on the battered explorer. Crystal Dynamics later quieted the ensuing public outcry by disproving any perceived themes of sexual assault, but in a new interview with GameSpot , Tomb Raider Lead Writer Rhianna Pratchett sees "no reason" why general game storytelling shouldn't touch upon sensitive topics.

"That is, as long as it's not done for titillation, but in a thoughtful way, with integrity and context," Pratchett added. "The world doesn't need any more Japanese rape-simulators. But we simply can't call ourselves a serious storytelling medium if we exclude topics which are routinely covered in weeknight soap operas."

Pratchett also said she believes approaching such topics ultimately forms stronger bonds between characters and players by virtue of concern for the well-being of the personalities encountered in games. "The link between player and player character is a uniquely personal one," she stated. "Personally, whether I'm a hulking Tauren druid, a boy with psychic powers, or Lara Croft, I inhabit that character. I am them and they are me. That's largely the approach I tried to bring to my work."

