Today's other news: Left 4 Dead 3 could happen, no one's working on Borderlands 3

On the list today is word from Valve's Chet Faliszek that he'd like to make Left 4 Dead 3 , word from Gearbox's Randy Pitchford that the focus remains on Borderlands 2 , and - surprise - another example of Gearbox-brand ribbin'-n'-joshin' with Borderlands 2's impotent "Extra Wubs" mode. And in the office today, T.J. was overheard muttering something about killing children in Crusader Kings 2 . We're left to wonder how much we really know about our coworkers.
- In a Eurogamer interview , Valve's Chet Faliszek said Left 4 Dead 3 may happen "some time down the road." Should we expect a 2013 release or a 2031 release? You're so hard to predict, Valve.
- Gearbox Software President Randy Pitchford told the internet to "chill out," because "No one has started working on a sequel to Borderlands 2." The focus, he says , is on Borderlands 2 DLC, aliens, and something called "etc," which I can only assume means Endozoic Tentacle Cats.
- The Konami code in Borderlands 2 enables an Extra Wubs option. It doesn't do anything, which is a bunch of wubbish. If it bothers you too, try a nice wubble bath to relax. Unless you're more of a landwubber. Hey, have you seen the latest photos from the Wubble Telescope ? Sorry. I'm done.
- Last week, Starbreeze revealed a teaser for Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons . It's coming to Steam in 2013, and looks stupid pretty.
- A Valley Without Wind 2 was announced , and it'll be free for owners of the original. Still lacks breeze, gale, or waft support.
- Peter Molyneux has been Molyneuxing about his studio , 22 Cans, which he says will only Molyneux one full game.
- Reminder: spend some time over at Dead End Thrills , where dreams become screenshots.