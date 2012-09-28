Titan's team is over 100 people

While many Blizzard fans are preoccupied at the moment by pudgy pandas punching everything in sight , an interview by Curse with Blizzard vice president of game design Rob Pardo reveals that the development of its mysterious Titan MMO project is in full swing with a team that now numbers in the triple digits.

"We are definitely in the middle of development at this point," Pardo said. "The team is over 100 people now." He also explained core development started small in teams of two or three hashing out concepts before growing over the course of four years. Blizzard's silence on Titan's formation affords very few details beyond its confirmation as a new IP and it being in playable form since last year.

For more of Pardo's thoughts on Pandaria and Diablo 3, check out the rest of Curse's video interview .