Titanfall's IMC Rising DLC will let you fight across a hidden bootlegging colony

Last month, Respawn announced IMC Rising—the last of Titanfall's three DLC packs. As part of the announcement, they revealed the names of the DLC's three maps: Backwater, Zone 18 and Sandtrap. That's all fine and well, but doesn't give us much to go on. Is Zone 18 the final hole of a futuristic golf course? Is Sandtrap the sand trap of a futuristic golf course? Why is Respawn so damn obsessed with futuristic golf courses? We just don't know.

What we do know is that Backwater is set on a futuristic bootlegging colony, because Respawn has detailed the map in a new blog post . It has nothing to do with golf.

"Backwater is defined by its elevation changes," write Respawn. "The rice paddies give Titans room to dash and duel in open fields, but gaining the high ground in the center of the map is often the superior tactical option."

Pilots will be able move underground, through the grain facilities that link between each highpoint. In addition, ziplines will run between "no man's land"—large areas designed without cover.

As yet, there's no date for IMC Rising's release. It'll happen as soon as Respawn has finished fantasising about futuristic golf, I guess.