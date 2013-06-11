Titanfall screenshots show all the mechs and jet-powered bum-bags you could ever want
Titanfall - concept art
In a nice piece of concept art, Future Soldier Dude admires the sunset, while contemplating going to the toilet on his robot friend.
Titanfall - jetpants
That jet-powered butt-satchel in all its glory. Notice the presence of a lovely tree - see, the future isn't all grey doom and gloom. It's just mostly grey doom and gloom.
Titanfall - robo-backstabbing
Ah, a player shooting another in the back. It's nice to see Respawn haven't totally moved away from their CoD roots.
Titanfall - open mech
Why would a mech need a special 'mech gun'? Couldn't you just graft the appropriate weapon onto the arm itself, and switch it out when another one is needed? Still, it does look quite cool.
See comments