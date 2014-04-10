Titanfall patch adds private match support, fixes bugs

If a Titan falls alone on a battlefield, does it still make a sound? Thursday's Titanfall patch will answer that question, as it adds support for private matches alongside a number of game balance changes, bug fixes and a few small interface tweaks. Private matches, which Respawn says are launching as a beta mode, support 2-12 players facing off in Titanfall's existing game modes.

Private matches won't contribute to XP or achievement or challenge progression, so you won't be cheesing your way through challenges with a rigged private match. Respawn has, however, made the Gen 5 "Gooser" challenge much easier.

Gooser originally required players to kill 50 pilots mid-ejection. The update drops that number to five pilot kills. The rest of Titanfall's balance changes apply to weapons:



40mm Titan cannon magazine reduced from 20 rounds to 12. Extended mag reduced from 25 to 16.



Titan quad rocket magazine buffed from 4 rounds to 5 rounds. Extended mag buffed from 5 rounds to 6 rounds. Rapid fire mod mag size increased from 16 to 18. Damage increased to drop a Titan shield with 4 shots.



Amped Kraber burn card damage to Titan increased from 100 to 800.



Respawn has also done some important bug fixing on Titanfall's PC version:



Mouse buttons can be used for voice chat in lobbies



Titanfall will not override Windows microphone volume settings



Anti-aliasing modes properly displayed ins ettings menus



Smart pistol reticule properly scales with FOV



Improved support for SLI and Crossfire



For the rest of the patch notes, including balance tweaks to the Hardpoint and CTF, read Respawn's full patch update .