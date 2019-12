Never mind that I'm such a bad shot I couldn't hit the side of a giant mech—here's the Titanfall beta in glorious 1440p with the settings cranked as high as they go, recorded on the Large Pixel Collider, our four- Titan Voltron which we built with help from Digital Storm and disrespect for the natural order.

