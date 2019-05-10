Titan Quest, first released in 2006, has a new expansion set in Atlantis

Titan Quest is nearly 13 years old, but it just got a new expansion this week. Atlantis, the third DLC add-on for 2006’s action RPG, invites players to explore another mysterious mythological realm, this one beneath the ocean and beyond the bounds of reality as we know it.

In Titan Quest Atlantis, heroes meet an explorer who is in search of the legendary city of Atlantis, and set sail across the Mediterranean to find the Diary of Herakles, which is said to contain the key to the hidden realm.

The new storyline can be played solo, or in co-op as a group of up to six players. Atlantis also comes with a new Tartarus endless mode, in which you’ll fight off waves of enemies, again either solo or as part of a six-player group. You’ll also be able to spend extra in-game cash on randomly-generated loot at the new Casino Merchant.

THQ Nordic says Atlantis gives Titan Quest a bit of a visual upgrade by adding options for color grading and SSAO.

Atlantis joins Titan Quest: Ragnarok as new DLC for the game in the years since THQ Nordic re-released the Anniversary Edition of Titan Quest in 2016.

It’s not often we get new DLC for a game more than a decade old, but hey, this is Atlantis—maybe it just took a little while to find the place.