Tim Schafer talks Broken Age progress, defends Molyneux

In a new video update published today, Tim Schafer has confirmed that Broken Age Act 2 is nearing completion. Elijah Wood's voice acting work is a wrap, the release date is locked for some time in Spring (or Autumn if you're in Australia) and the Double Fine team is doubling down on bugs.

It's exciting news, but Schafer also used the video to lend his support to embattled Godus developer Peter Molyneux, who was last week hit with a brutal wave of internet indignation following reports his game will probably not live up to its Kickstarter promises.

"We’ve seen some extremely rough treatment of Peter on the Internet and games press," Schafer said. "I think it’s really unfortunate and unfair and I don’t think it’s healthy. Obviously, things did not go as expected on his game and because of that people are making some nasty accusations about Peter, and I can relate to that, believe it or not.

"I’m not saying developers like Peter and I shouldn’t be responsible and shouldn’t be accountable for deadlines. I am just saying the reaction to recent events and the tone of that reaction are really way out of proportion to the seriousness of the events themselves.”

Schafer adds that the problems Molyneux is having "are not unique to him", and that he hopes the studio's forthcoming documentary on its Kickstarter-funded development efforts will illuminate some of the truths for the baying masses.