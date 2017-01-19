Tilt Brush Toolkit helps artists make their VR paintings interactive

Google's VR painting program, Tilt Brush, allows HTC Vive users to create 3D paintings with the system's headset and motion-tracked controllers. Today, Google officially introduced Tilt Brush Toolkit (though it's been around for a few months), an open source library that helps artists work with their Tilt Brush paintings in the Unity game engine.

"The Tilt Brush Toolkit includes Python scripts and a Unity SDK with everything you need to make movies, interactive stories, video games, music videos, or other projects using assets created in Tilt Brush," reads the announcement.

Toolkit is available now on Github, and Tilt Brush itself is $30/£23 on Steam. It'd take more expertise than I have to make anything of value with Tilt Brush and Unity, but I look forward to seeing how experienced hobbyists and developers marry the expressiveness of VR painting with animation and interactivity. Check out a few project examples from Google below: