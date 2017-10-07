Old school 3D platformer A Hat in Time is out now

Cutesy platformer A Hat in Time came out this week, and if you were a fan of 3D N64-era games then you might want to consider it. You play Hat Kid, a girl stranded in space after her ship runs out of fuel. Your goal is to hop, skip and jump your way around the nearby worlds and find enough juice to power her rocket back up.

Hats, unsurprisingly, play a key role. Find enough magical yarn and you can spin headgear that gives Hat Kid new abilities: don a witch's hat and you can craft explosives, for example.

Platforming is the key but the developers are framing the levels around particular themes to add variety. In one, you'll try to solve a murder on a train full of owls, while in another you're a band marshal at a parade.

The game has full modding support (the team from developer Gears for Breakfast are all from modding backgrounds), and although it's single-player only there's a co-op mode in the works.

Tom was impressed by the look of both chapters 3 and 4 when Gears for Breakfast showed them off prior to release. For what it's worth, early user reviews are very positive.

You can pick up the game on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store for £22.99/$29.99.

There's no release trailer, but here's a trailer for the game's third chapter that shows the game in action: