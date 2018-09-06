THQ Nordic buys Kingdoms of Amalur license from 38 Studios

THQ Nordic has acquired Kingdoms of Amalur, as well as a number of other assets from developer 38 Studios.

Kingdoms of Amalur, for those unaware, is an action role-player that Tom scored 74 back in 2012. Under 38 Studios' guidance, it went on to launch a handful of DLC packs before the developer itself was derailed by legal problems. In late 2016, company founder Curt Schilling agreed a $2.5 million settlement with Rhode Island state, following the bankruptcy of the dev years earlier.

Earlier this year, THQ Nordic (once known as Nordic Games, before acquiring the original THQ in 2013, and rebranding in 2016) bought Saints Row outfit Koch Media and developer Deep Silver. Last year, it took over Giana Sisters studio Black Forest Games.

Not much else is mentioned in THQ Nordic's press release, but the takeover is said to include both Kingdoms of Amalur and "abandoned MMORPG project" Copernicus.

"The acquisition itself is being handled by THQ Nordic AB, based in Karlstad, Sweden, and daily operations (sales and distribution, evaluation of sequels and new content etc.) will be done via THQ Nordic GmbH in Vienna, Austria," adds the statement.

Let's hear from the Kingdoms of Amalur fans among us, then. What do you make of the deal, and what would you like to see from the (hopefully) reinvigorated series?