The next Battlefield will have co-op play for randomly-generated missions, according to a report

Reports last week suggested that this year's Battlefield would take place during World War 2, and now more details have emerged about what the game will look like. The most exciting tidbit is the fact that it will feature co-op, with squads of friends fighting through randomly-generated missions in Conquest, the game's main control points mode. That's according to "sources familiar" with the game's development speaking to GamesBeat, which broke the initial World War 2 news.

That co-op mode, which may or may not be playable in split-screen, could be expanded to support other ideas, the report said. On the campaign side, the game will be structured similarly to Battlefield 1, with small episodic stories following soldiers on both sides of the conflict.

Players will also be able to go prone on their backs and fire from the ground, in the same way you can in Rainbow Six Siege. I think it will be a great addition, although it is better suited to tight indoor battles rather than the large open spaces that Battlefield is known for.

As a reminder, the rest of the rumours from last week suggested that the game would have cosmetic-only loot boxes and be called Battlefield V (the natural progression from Battlefield 1, right?), but that name could still change. Apparently EA and DICE used the same placeholder title for Battlefield 1.