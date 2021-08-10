This Stardew Valley phone app is a must-have for serious farmers

There is a lot to keep track of in Stardew Valley. Endless lists of crops, fish, birthdays, likes, dislikes, community bundles, animals, recipes—and so much more. Using the Stardew Valley wiki is great for looking stuff up but since my PC set up has one screen, I always need to pause the game and tab out into my browser. It's a total bump in my farming flow when I have to leave the game to checking something, like how many days it takes bok choy to grow—a small but vital piece of knowledge.

But my tabbing days are over as I've recently discovered a phone app that has everything I need. FanMade: Stardew Valley Guide is the perfect companion for when I need to quickly access information. Everything is clearly organised into different categories with all the information you need. There's so much I love about this app but I'll whittle them down to a list of my favourite features:

Villager schedules: Under every character profile is their schedule for each season, letting you know where they're at whatever time of day it is. Extremely useful if you're trying to max out each character's friendship hearts.

Community bundle check-list: I'm useless at remembering what I need to complete a bundle but now the app provides a handy checklist so you can keep track of what items you need.

Fish locations: A great guide to getting all those pesky fish. For example, the angler fish is incredibly difficult to pin down, but the app has screenshots and arrows showing exactly where you need to fish. You can also organize fish by season which is extremely helpful.

A calendar: No longer will you need to trek all the way to Pierre's store to check the calendar, the app has a calendar listing all the character's birthdays and events.

(Image credit: chiko_tzu)

The only downside to the app is that you will get occasional five-second ads, but I haven't found them overbearing and it's worth it since the app is free. No doubt that the Stardew Valley wiki will always be a staple part of the Stardew experience, but this smart app is the best option when you don't want to interrupt your hardcore parsnip farming.

(Image credit: chiko_tzu)

In other Stardew Valley news, a Minecraft builder recreated Pelican Town inside the blocky sandbox and Stardew Valley's biggest mod now lets you become friends with Shane's chicken.