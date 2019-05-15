This Sekiro mod lets you play as Nier Automata's 2B

Modders have had a lot of fun with Sekiro, whether it be adding Thomas the Tank Engine or allowing us to murder Shrek. But this latest mod has a bit more staying power: it replaces the player-character with 2B from Nier Automata.

If you're a fan of Nier you won't need any more convincing, but in case you're yet to play Yoko Taro's bizarre triumph, 2B is a battle android with deadpan attitude. Sadly, that attitude is unlikely to shine through since this mod doesn't come with voice audio. But you can at least use a seperate mod to install a female voice track.

Created by asasasasasbc, the mod is available on Nexus Mods and seems pretty simple to install. You'll need to make sure you have the DS3 and Bloodborne Material Pack installed first to get the most out of it.

Here's some footage: