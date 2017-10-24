This mini-ITX gaming motherboard from ASRock is $120 after rebate

If you are looking to build a small form factor gaming PC that packs a punch, you might consider ASRock's Fatal1ty X370 Gaming-ITX/AC motherboard. It's on sale at Newegg this week for $140, with a $20 mail-in-rebate available to bring the price down to $120.

As the model name implies, this is based on AMD's X370 chipset for Ryzen. Combined with the recent price drops on Ryzen processors, you can piece together a pint-sized powerhouse on a modest budget. At present, Ryzen processors range in cost from around $110 (Ryzen 3 1200) to $400 (Ryzen 7 1800X), with several options in between. A decent option to pair with this board is a Ryzen 5 1600X, a 6-core/12-thread CPU that can be bought for $220 after using promo code EMCBRCR24.

Getting back to the motherboard, it has two DDR4 DIMM slots supporting up to 32GB of DDR4-3466+ (OC) memory, a single PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, an Ultra M.2 socket, four SATA 6Gbps ports, nad onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The rear I/O is not too shabby for a mini ITX motherboard. it contains a GbE LAN port, three USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI outputs, audio jacks, an optical S/PDIF port, and a PS/2 port.

You can grab this motherboard here.

