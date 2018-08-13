This EVGA GTX 1080 SC with a 750W PSU is just $490 right now

Over the past few weeks, we've seen GTX 1080 cards drop as low as $430. Most of the deals have been on EVGA's 'DT' cards, which aren't guaranteed to have stable overclocks. Now you can get the EVGA GTX 1080 SC for $489.98 on B&H, and it comes with a free EVGA SuperNova 750W modular power supply.

EVGA's SC cards don't have massive overclocks out of the box, but they are tested to be stable at the advertised speed. This GTX 1080 has a 1708 MHz base clock, and can boost to 1847 MHz. For connectivity, you get three DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0b, and one dual-link DVI-D.

You can buy the EVGA GTX 1080 SC from B&H.