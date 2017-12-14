This 750W modular power supply is available for $50 after rebate

Memory prices are still higher than they have been in a long time, but at least there are deals to be had on power supplies. One that we came across today is Thermaltake's Toughpower 750W. This modular unit is marked down to $75 on Newegg (from $110). There's also a $25 mail-in-rebate available, bringing the price down to just $50.

That's a sweet price for 750W. This isn't a cheap-o unit, either. It's semi-modular, comes with flat cables to help keep your build clean and clutter free, and is 80 Plus Gold certified.

Here the connectors it comes with:

1x 24-pin main power

1x 4+4 pin ATX 12V

4x 6+2 PCIe

12x SATA

4x molex (peripheral)

1x floppy

This PSU utilizes a single +12V rail design with 62A available. The wattage and amps should be enough to support most high-end builds. If you're curious how much your system needs, use an online PSU calculator for a rough estimate.

You can grab this PSU here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.