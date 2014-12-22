Popular

Things escalate quickly in this Resident Evil: Revelations 2 cinematic

One minute you're engaged in vaguely aggressive repartee during a fancy corporate shindig, the next you're being shot up by a helicopter. Resident Evil: Revelations 2 is definitely a video game, but in a first for the series it'll release in a serialised format ala Telltale Games. The video above is the opening cinematic from the first episode, which launches February 17.

It perfectly captures the fact that it's a game about bad things happening, namely: Resident Evil 2's Claire Redfield and fresh face Moira Burton being kidnapped. If you'd prefer to binge play the series, a Complete Edition is confirmed to be releasing at some point next year.

