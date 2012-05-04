Popular

Thief: Deadly Shadows, Splinter Cell, Anomaly: Warzone Earth and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver sneak onto GoG

Retro game download service GoG.com have seemingly reached into our brains and pulled out some of our finest gaming memories with this week's new additions.

Thief: Deadly Shadows may have reduced the level sizes of its predecessors, but it more than makes up for it with its cold, perpetually haunted atmosphere and that level . You know the one I mean. We hope the Thief 4 team at Square Enix are furiously taking notes while they poo their pants.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell introduced the world to the modern equivalent of Thief's Garret: Sam Fisher, aka the techno-taffer. Fisher has a similar love of hiding in shadows and talking in a gruff, manly voice, but he also has an array of technology at his disposal.

Like Thief: Deadly Shadows and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, Anomaly: Warzone Earth has a man in it. How unusual! It's a tower defence game in which your wee man has to guide a convoy (why do convoys always need guiding?) through the alien-infested streets of Japan and Baghdad. Tom really enjoyed it in his review .

Finally, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver also has words in its title, just like all the other games. How unusual! It was - from what I remember - one of the first games to properly stream its levels, GTA-style, resulting in no or minimal loading times. Graphically it may be looking a tad long in the tooth, but its fantasy world is still well-drawn and inviting.

