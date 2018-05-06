Zombie RTS They Are Billions adds its most powerful structures yet to improve late game survival

Zombie survival RTS They Are Billions' latest update focuses on improving the late game by adding its most powerful structures yet. The Six Wonders, detailed in the video above, cost "tonnes of resources", but may well keep your colony alive against the endless waves of enemies.

Building one will massively boost your score, but you'll only be able to choose one of each kind on the same map. The idea is that if you have enough resources then you should pick the one that best fits your current situation, and use it to extend your existence for as long as possible.

Each one has unique advantages, and they each grant different levels of victory points. The Victorious, for example, is a bunker that can withstand a whole lot of punishment while increasing your gold generation by 20%, while The Academy of Immortals turns all your army units into veterans.

You can find the full details of what each one does in the video above or in this blog post. It might be a good excuse to jump back in for a quick game—these new structures should help you survive longer than you ever have before. If you're looking for more on the game, then Jody managed to reach Day 59 when he played in January. Tips on how to improve are this way.

It's currently in Early Access, and a campaign mode is due out before the summer.