These are the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti cards you'll eventually be able to buy. Maybe

By

What will each of these top manufacturers be bringing to the table?

Gigabyte AORUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ampere Graphics Card
(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Right this very second, a whole host of third party Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards are being picked and packed behind the scenes, as they roll out in stores worldwide, today.

There's a huge array of these new, lower-end Ampere GPUs, so we decided to bring these contenders together from across the board, so you can see how their juicy specs, and designs, compare. And, so you can swoon at just how gorgeous some of these babies are, too... 

Before you inevitably fail to secure one in your shopping basket.

We don't have the full details for all of these just yet, and some prices are nebulous. Not many of them are expected to go for the base cards MSRP, so expect to pay at least $50 more than the standard $399—and that's before the resellers start trying to con you. Still, that's nothing compared to what people have been trying to sell the elusive RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 cards for.

And, although there's supposedly enough RTX 3060 Ti stock to match the others combined, don't put it off if you're trying to get your hands on one. It's looking to be another story of these next-gen ray tracing cards being bought up before they ever touch the shelves.

EVGA

Image 1 of 3

EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB FTW3 ULTRA GAMING Ampere Graphics Card

EVGA FTW3 Gaming - 1710MHz Boost - $410 (Image credit: EVGA)
Image 2 of 3

EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB FTW3 ULTRA GAMING Ampere Graphics Card

EVGA FTW3 Ultra Gaming - 1800MHz Boost (Image credit: EVGA)
Image 3 of 3

EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB FTW3 ULTRA GAMING Ampere Graphics Card

Card backs (Image credit: EVGA)

MSI

Image 1 of 3

MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

MSI Ventus 2X OC - 1695MHz Boost (Image credit: MSI)
Image 2 of 3

MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

MSI Ventus 3X OC - 1695MHz Boost (Image credit: MSI)
Image 3 of 3

MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

MSI Gaming X TRIO - 1830MHz Boost (Image credit: MSI)

Zotac

Image 1 of 2

Zotac Twin Edge GPU Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti

Zotac Twin Edge - 1665MHz Boost (Image credit: Zotac)
Image 2 of 2

Zotac Twin Edge GPU Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti

Zotac Twin Edge OC - 1695MHz Boost (Image credit: Zotac)

Gigabyte

Image 1 of 5

Gigabyte AORUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ampere Graphics Card

Gigabyte Eagle - 1665MHz Boost - $460 (Image credit: Gigabyte)
Image 2 of 5

Gigabyte AORUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ampere Graphics Card

Gigabyte Eagle OC - 1695MHz Boost - $459.99 (Image credit: Gigabyte)
Image 3 of 5

Gigabyte AORUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ampere Graphics Card

Gigabyte Gaming OC - 1740MHz Boost - $469.99 (Image credit: Gigabyte)
Image 4 of 5

Gigabyte AORUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ampere Graphics Card

Gigabyte Gaming OC Pro - 1770MHz Boost - $490 (Image credit: Gigabyte)
Image 5 of 5

Gigabyte AORUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ampere Graphics Card

Gigabyte Aorus Master - 1800MHz Boost (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Palit

Image 1 of 4

Palit RTX 3060 Ti graphics card with box

Palit Gaming Pro - 1665MHz boost - £449.99 (Image credit: Palit)
Image 2 of 4

Palit RTX 3060 Ti graphics card with box

Palit Dual - 1665MHz boost - £389.99 (Image credit: Palit)
Image 3 of 4

Palit RTX 3030 Ti gaming pro oc gpu

Palit Gaming Pro OC - 1800MHz Boost - £469.99 (Image credit: Palit)
Image 4 of 4

Palit RTX 3060 Ti graphics card with box

Palit Dual OC - 1695MHz boost - $428.99 (Image credit: Palit)

Colorful

Image 1 of 4

Colorful rtx 3060 ti GPUs

Colorful iGame Vulcan OC - 1815MHz Boost - $599 (Image credit: Colorful)
Image 2 of 4

Colorful rtx 3060 ti GPUs

Colorful iGame Advanced OC - 1800MHz Boost - $519 (Image credit: Colorful)
Image 3 of 4

Colorful rtx 3060 ti GPUs

Colorful iGame Ultra OC - 1770MHz Boost - $479 (Image credit: Colorful)
Image 4 of 4

Colorful rtx 3060 ti GPUs

Colorful Ultra W OC - 1770 MHz - $479 (Image credit: Colorful)

 Inno3D

Image 1 of 2

Inno3D RTX 3060 Ti gpus

Inno3D Ichill X3 Red - who knows? (Image credit: Inno3D)
Image 2 of 2

Inno3D RTX 3060 Ti gpus

Inno3D TWIN X2 OC (Image credit: Inno3D)

ASUS

Image 1 of 5

ASUS RTX 3060 Ti GPUs

ASUS Dual (Image credit: ASUS)
Image 2 of 5

ASUS RTX 3060 Ti GPUs

ASUS Dual Mini (Image credit: ASUS)
Image 3 of 5

ASUS RTX 3060 Ti GPUs

ASUS KO (Image credit: ASUS)
Image 4 of 5

ASUS RTX 3060 Ti GPUs

ASUS TUF Gaming Oc (Image credit: ASUS)
Image 5 of 5

ASUS RTX 3060 Ti GPUs

ASUS ROG Strix OC (Image credit: ASUS)

So while it may be hard to get your hands on one of these right now, we can all stand back and marvel at them, here in this timeless article—where they will forever remain encased and out of reach. Trapped in glistening amber. 

Perhaps they were never meant to be held in actuality.

Katie Wickens

Katie is a confessed logophile with a penchant for metaphor and an insatiable creative urge. She's also an RPG, sim and survival game enthusiast who harbours an overt disdain for MMOs, un-managed cables and software that doesn't include a dark mode.
