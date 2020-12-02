These are the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti cards you'll eventually be able to buy. Maybe

Right this very second, a whole host of third party Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards are being picked and packed behind the scenes, as they roll out in stores worldwide, today.

There's a huge array of these new, lower-end Ampere GPUs, so we decided to bring these contenders together from across the board, so you can see how their juicy specs, and designs, compare. And, so you can swoon at just how gorgeous some of these babies are, too...

Before you inevitably fail to secure one in your shopping basket.

We don't have the full details for all of these just yet, and some prices are nebulous. Not many of them are expected to go for the base cards MSRP, so expect to pay at least $50 more than the standard $399—and that's before the resellers start trying to con you. Still, that's nothing compared to what people have been trying to sell the elusive RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 cards for.

And, although there's supposedly enough RTX 3060 Ti stock to match the others combined, don't put it off if you're trying to get your hands on one. It's looking to be another story of these next-gen ray tracing cards being bought up before they ever touch the shelves.

EVGA

Image 1 of 3 EVGA FTW3 Gaming - 1710MHz Boost - $410 (Image credit: EVGA) Image 2 of 3 EVGA FTW3 Ultra Gaming - 1800MHz Boost (Image credit: EVGA) Image 3 of 3 Card backs (Image credit: EVGA)

MSI

Image 1 of 3 MSI Ventus 2X OC - 1695MHz Boost (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 3 MSI Ventus 3X OC - 1695MHz Boost (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 3 MSI Gaming X TRIO - 1830MHz Boost (Image credit: MSI)

Zotac

Image 1 of 2 Zotac Twin Edge - 1665MHz Boost (Image credit: Zotac) Image 2 of 2 Zotac Twin Edge OC - 1695MHz Boost (Image credit: Zotac)

Gigabyte

Image 1 of 5 Gigabyte Eagle - 1665MHz Boost - $460 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 2 of 5 Gigabyte Eagle OC - 1695MHz Boost - $459.99 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 3 of 5 Gigabyte Gaming OC - 1740MHz Boost - $469.99 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 4 of 5 Gigabyte Gaming OC Pro - 1770MHz Boost - $490 (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 5 of 5 Gigabyte Aorus Master - 1800MHz Boost (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Palit

Image 1 of 4 Palit Gaming Pro - 1665MHz boost - £449.99 (Image credit: Palit) Image 2 of 4 Palit Dual - 1665MHz boost - £389.99 (Image credit: Palit) Image 3 of 4 Palit Gaming Pro OC - 1800MHz Boost - £469.99 (Image credit: Palit) Image 4 of 4 Palit Dual OC - 1695MHz boost - $428.99 (Image credit: Palit)

Colorful

Image 1 of 4 Colorful iGame Vulcan OC - 1815MHz Boost - $599 (Image credit: Colorful) Image 2 of 4 Colorful iGame Advanced OC - 1800MHz Boost - $519 (Image credit: Colorful) Image 3 of 4 Colorful iGame Ultra OC - 1770MHz Boost - $479 (Image credit: Colorful) Image 4 of 4 Colorful Ultra W OC - 1770 MHz - $479 (Image credit: Colorful)

Inno3D

Image 1 of 2 Inno3D Ichill X3 Red - who knows? (Image credit: Inno3D) Image 2 of 2 Inno3D TWIN X2 OC (Image credit: Inno3D)

ASUS

Image 1 of 5 ASUS Dual (Image credit: ASUS) Image 2 of 5 ASUS Dual Mini (Image credit: ASUS) Image 3 of 5 ASUS KO (Image credit: ASUS) Image 4 of 5 ASUS TUF Gaming Oc (Image credit: ASUS) Image 5 of 5 ASUS ROG Strix OC (Image credit: ASUS)

So while it may be hard to get your hands on one of these right now, we can all stand back and marvel at them, here in this timeless article—where they will forever remain encased and out of reach. Trapped in glistening amber.

Perhaps they were never meant to be held in actuality.