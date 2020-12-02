These are the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti cards you'll eventually be able to buy. Maybe

Right this very second, a whole host of third party Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards are being picked and packed behind the scenes, as they roll out in stores worldwide, today.
Find RTX 3060 Tis in the US:
Best Buy (Founders Edition - US only)
Nvidia.com
Amazon
Walmart
Newegg
B&H
Find RTX 3060 Tis in the UK:
Nvidia.com (Founders Edition - Europe only)
Overclockers
Scan
Ebuyer
Find RTX 3060 Tis in Australia:
Mwave
Scorptec
PLE Computers
Computer Alliance
There's a huge array of these new, lower-end Ampere GPUs, so we decided to bring these contenders together from across the board, so you can see how their juicy specs, and designs, compare. And, so you can swoon at just how gorgeous some of these babies are, too...
Before you inevitably fail to secure one in your shopping basket.
We don't have the full details for all of these just yet, and some prices are nebulous. Not many of them are expected to go for the base cards MSRP, so expect to pay at least $50 more than the standard $399—and that's before the resellers start trying to con you. Still, that's nothing compared to what people have been trying to sell the elusive RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 cards for.
And, although there's supposedly enough RTX 3060 Ti stock to match the others combined, don't put it off if you're trying to get your hands on one. It's looking to be another story of these next-gen ray tracing cards being bought up before they ever touch the shelves.
EVGA
MSI
Zotac
Gigabyte
Palit
Colorful
Inno3D
ASUS
So while it may be hard to get your hands on one of these right now, we can all stand back and marvel at them, here in this timeless article—where they will forever remain encased and out of reach. Trapped in glistening amber.
Perhaps they were never meant to be held in actuality.