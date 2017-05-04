The Witcher 3 is predictably stunning at 8K

The adventures of Geralt and his bathtub are two years old this month, but whaddya know: this is probably still the prettiest game on PC. A video by Youtuber Thirty IR has been making the rounds (thanks, Kotaku ) showing Geralt gallivanting at 8K, which Youtube apparently supports at 60 frames per second! Even if you don't have an 8K monitor (hell, we don't) you can still enjoy a ludicrously downsampled video on your monitor. Jaggies will be but a distant memory.

The 7680x4320 video is the result of four GTX Titan Xps in SLI pushing 33 million pixels. That's four times as many pixels as 4K, which is still out of reach of most PC gaming hardware. Naturally, the full system specs are equally intense:

Monitor: Dell UP3218K - 8K IPS LCD Monitor

GPUs: 4x GTX TITAN Xp (2017) 4 WAY SLI @ 2038Mhz / 13358Mhz

MoBo: Asus Rampage V Extreme (X99)CPU: i7 6950X @ 4.30GHz

RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR4 3200Mhz (64GB)

PSU: Corsair AX1500i

CASE: Cooler Master Cosmos II

OS: Samsung 850 Pro 256GB

Games/Programs: Samsung 840 EVO (RAID-0) / Samsung 850 EVO



That's almost $7,000 worth of gear just for the graphics card and CPU. All the settings, naturally, are on Ultra.

Thirty IR recommends watching the video in Microsoft's new Edge browser, but we had a bit more luck in Chrome. Either way, you may have to play around with your hardware acceleration to ensure smooth playback.