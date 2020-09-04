The Witcher 3 is getting a free next-gen upgrade

The Witcher 3 marked its fifth anniversary this year. It still looks like it could have appeared today, but it's missing some of the latest bells and whistles, and there's also a new generation of consoles coming, so it looks like it's time for an update.

A new edition of the game is in development for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with visual and technical improvements like ray tracing and speedier loading times. It's a complete edition, with the improvements extending to the DLC and expansions.

If you own The Witcher 3 on PC, Xbox One of PlayStation 4, you'll get this as a free upgrade, though you won't see the benefits without the proper hardware. On PC, that means a GPU that supports ray tracing and probably an SSD to really take advantage of the faster loading times, while the console update will only affect the game if it's being played on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Still, it sounds like a pretty great deal for anyone who's already got a copy.

The announcement didn't mention a release date, but it's coming next year, according to lead PR manager Radek Grabowski.

With The Witcher season 2, The Witcher: Blood Origin and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf also on their way, it's a good time to be a fan of moody monster slayers.