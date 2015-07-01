Popular

The Witcher 3 gets another free DLC quest

By

Witcher

There's just the one piece of free Witcher 3 DLC this week, but CD Projekt Red says it's a big one. "One of the biggest pieces of DLC yet," in fact. It's a new quest, called Where The Cat and Wolf Play.

Here's the description:

"You'll explore a forgotten village and discover its terrifying secret. Find out who or what slaughtered its inhabitants and use all your witcher skills to confront this mysterious force.

"The Cat and the Wolf have clashed once before. Any guesses where this might be going?"

Dance party? I hope it's a dance party.

The DLC is available now, and can be grabbed from Steam, GOG, or through GOG Galaxy, by following the instructions on this page.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
