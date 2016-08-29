The Witcher 3 Game of the Year edition launch trailer and patch notes are out

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition is out tomorrow, and that means it's time for two things: A patch, and a trailer. They're both good.

You can tell right from the start that this is a legit Witcher trailer because it begins with sex. Then we flash to a monster of some sort, then back to some more, kind of creepy-sexy antics, and then Geralt intimidates a couple of thickies at the local watering hole. Eventually he does get around to killing some monsters, but we all knew that was coming. The Witcher 3 has been out for well over a year, after all.

Read more: Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales review

Also coming tomorrow is the 1.3 patch, a full breakdown of which can be found here. Highlights include a fix for Roach's vanishing tail (Roach is Geralt's horse), another that ensure Hughes spawns correctly in the Goodness, Gracious, Great Balls of Granite quest, a fix for a bug that left some dye recipes inaccessible, and one that made two NPCs in the Without a Trace quest impossible to defeat. It seems clear, based on that list, that CD Projekt is digging deep to find things to fix, which is how we end up with lower-priority changes like, “The Rabid Rock Trolls near the Dun Tynne crossroads are slightly less rabid on the 'Just the Story' difficulty level.”

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition is the complete package, including the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions, and all the individual pieces of DLC that have been released since the game first came out. Full details are up at thewitcher.com.