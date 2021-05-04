The Witcher 3 director leaves CD Projekt Red after workplace bullying investigation

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who served as director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and as second director and head of production on Cyberpunk 2077, has left CD Projekt Red. Bloomberg reports that Tomaszkiewicz was the subject of a lengthy internal investigation based on accusations of bullying. While a commission formed for the investigation found him not guilty, Tomaszkiewicz still chose to resign from his job.

Tomaszkiewicz wrote in an email to CD Projekt Red's staff that despite being cleared, "a lot of people are feeling fear, stress, or discomfort when working with me." He left with an apology "for all the bad blood" he caused, and said he planned to work to change his behavior.

The Witcher 3 director was a long-time CD Projekt Red employee, with credits stretching back to story design on 2007's The Witcher, the studio's first game. He served as lead quest designer on The Witcher 2 before taking on the director role for The Witcher 3 and its expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. On Cyberpunk 2077, he first held the title of design director, before eventually moving into the position of vice president of game development at CD Projekt Red.

Tomaszkiewicz's resignation comes a month after Cyberpunk 2077's lead gameplay designer Andrzej Zawadzki left the company.