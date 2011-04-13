The Witcher 2 screens have kings, castles and swamp monsters

Going on the footage we've seen so far, The Witcher 2 is going to be a fine looking game. Don't believe me? Check out the latest batch of screenshots, featuring frog men, swamp monsters and good old fashioned castle.

Various editions of the game are available to pre-order now, including one edition that comes with an imitation marble bust of Geralt. You'll find more details on the pre-order deals, and more on the game itself over on The Witcher 2 site . Click on the images to see them full-size.

[via VG247 ]