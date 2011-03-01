Popular

Witcher 2 trailer shows ten minutes of zapping and stabbing

Ten minutes of footage have appeared for the Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. It starts with a leisurely stroll through the scenery, but there's also a look at the new combat system further in - lots of slow-motion diving and explosive spells.

It's had quite a makeover since his adventures in the first game. The new engine renders the new world spectacularly, and Geralt's magical abilities are much more powerful. It looks like we'll be doing a lot of rolling around on the floor game comes out on May 17. For more on the sequel, check out our Witcher 2 preview .

