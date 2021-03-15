The theme for the new Ninja Turtles game is sung by Mike Patton from Faith No More

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a sidescrolling brawler currently in the works from Tribute Games, a studio founded by ex-Ubisoft staff who worked on games like of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and TMNT for the Game Boy Advance. It debuted with a trailer that features a version of the theme song from the late-1980s Ninja Turtles cartoon, and yes, it's being sung by Mike Patton, the prolific singer from Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, and like 20 other bands.

Via Metalsucks, here's what Patton had to say: "Working on TMNT was pure pleasure. I channeled my inner ninja spirit to deliver a track worthy of my half-shell brothers! it was an honor to serve them…and finally I made some music my nieces can enjoy!"

It's not the first time he's been involved in a videogame. Patton also provided voices for various Infected in Left 4 Dead, the Anger Core in Portal, the protagonist of Bionic Commando, and the title character in The Darkness and The Darkness 2.

While you're waiting for Shredder's Revenge, try Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rescue-Palooza. It's a free fangame based on the old TMNT sidescrollers with 60 playable characters.