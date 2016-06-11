The Technomancer now out June 28, here's a new trailer

I'm just thankful that the E3 trailer for Spiders' martian RPG The Technomancer doesn't use a wretched cover of David Bowie's Life on Mars—that was surely up for consideration at one point. Instead, it uses an only moderately wretched cover of The Animals' House of the Rising Sun, which I suppose fits. I mean, Mars has a sun. The same one as ours, in fact. Beneath the distorted guitars: plot, fighting, monsters and sexy times. It wouldn't be a 2016 RPG without sexy times.

"Get your ass to Mars" is how the trailer might have ended, if I had produced it, but I didn't and so it doesn't. In its place we have "Forge the destiny of Mars in this epic sci-fi RPG", which is perhaps more accurate, if not quite as zingy. Still, we also have a new date to go with it: June 28, or one week later than it was originally scheduled to launch.

If you're considering The Technomancer, you might want to watch another trailer chock-full of game footage. Here, let me enable that for you: