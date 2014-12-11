Popular

The Talos Principle launch trailer hints at mystery and puzzles

By

Talos - Lasers

The Talos Principle is out today. It's a first-person puzzle game about lasers, computers and doing what you're told. Or not doing what you're told, as the case may be. This trailer offers a few hints as to what's inside.

I've played it for a few hours, and so far have enjoyed placing jammer devices near hovering bomb-bots. Chris, meanwhile, has played it for much longer, and has some more profound and useful thoughts. He's jotted them all down in our review.

The Talos Principle is available on Steam. I'd provide a link, but if you can't work out how to get there, you're probably not ready for the game's puzzles.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments