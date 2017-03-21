The Square Enix Spring Surprise Box is back

Square Enix is bringing back the Spring Surprise Box, a collection of five games on Steam and a bonus from the Square Enix Store, collectively worth over $80, that you can pick up for just $10. The catch? You don't get to find out what's in it until after you've spent your money.

Last year's Easter Surprise Box, for instance, included Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Quantum Conundrum, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, the Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut, and some coupons. The most recent offering, the 2016 Holiday Surprise Box, featured Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Goetia, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2, the Hitman Intro Pack, Hitman Go: Definitive Edition, Tomb Raider Underworld, and more coupons.

So it's not a bad deal as long as you're in the mood for at least a couple of the games that leap out at you when you lift the lid. But you won't know if that's the case until March 30—and you have to order it by March 29. And, as the preorder page notes in bold, red letters, "All orders on the Square Enix Spring Surprise Box 2017 are FINAL and refunds or exchanges are not possible with this order."

In a way, then, it's kind of like a reverse Kickstarter: You're guaranteed to get it, but you have no idea what it is. Spring Surprise Box preorders are live now and will be available until 4 am PT on March 29 at the Square Enix Store.