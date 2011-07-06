Popular

The Secret World trailer shows The Savage Coast

Previously, in The Secret World. Every horror you've ever heard about is real . Every madcap conspiracy theory is true. That bump in the night really is a monster. You have been eaten by a level ten Grue.

Funcom's upcoming MMO uses its incredibly paranoid premise as an excuse to let players wear shades, carry shotguns and hunt demons. The new trailer above showcases The Savage Coast, a premiere holiday destination for hellbeasts. Come for the haunted theme parks, stay for the vampires. Find out more on The Secret World site.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
