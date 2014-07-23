The Room will release on Steam next week in 'fully-enhanced' HD

You can relax, because soon you'll have the option to unlock mysterious boxes in 'fully-enhanced HD'. The Room, a very well-received iOS and Android puzzle game released in 2012, will hit Steam on July 28. The video above compares the older versions with the updated PC edition, which replaces most of the game's assets with high poly 3D models. Volumetric lighting with real time shadows have also been added, while the 'Epilogue' DLC pack will come bundled in the package.

The game will no doubt play a bit differently to the earlier editions, which relied heavily on gyroscope controls. Players are tasked with unlocking a series of boxes with increasing complexity. There are four boxes to begin with but, lo and behold, these boxes contain even more boxes. It's the work of British studio Fireproof Games, which boasts former talent from Criterion. A sequel, The Room Two, is already available on iOS but no word on a PC edition as yet.